Expo 2020 Dubai: Philippines Pavilion records over 1 million visitors

The Philippines Pavilion 'Bangkóta' at Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded over one million visitors as of mid-March, driving its unique key message of 'cultural sustainability' to Expo's global audiences.
Kathelyn Nida Mendres and her family stepped within the grounds of the Bangkóta to a pleasant surprise when they learned that they were the one-millionth visitor marking a historic number of visits to one of Expo 2020 Dubai's largest pavilions.
To celebrate the visit, the Philippines Pavilion gifted the family with a special gift bag from 'Bangkóta' filled with delicious treats shipped straight from the Philippines.
Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner-General, Rosvi C. Gaetos, highlighted that this milestone affirms the interest of Expo 2020 Dubai's tourists in the Philippines and its 4,000-year story of the Filipino voyage that piques the curiosity and enthrals visitors.
"The Philippines Pavilion sets itself apart with its unique look and message that shares the story of the Filipinos as they embarked a journey for the past 4,000 years – and today, many overseas Filipinos continue on that track especially here in the UAE where nearly a million Filipinos live, thrive, and contribute to the development of this country," said Gaetos.
She added that the Organising Committee of the Philippines Pavilion had prepared a host of events that celebrates the country's brand of food, fitness, and fun that visitors could look forward to in the run-up to Expo 2020's closing date.
"We're proud to join Expo 2020 Dubai's '1 million club' as we capture and sustain the interest of visitors through the myriad of our exhibits, activities, food, and more that we will be sharing to the world as Expo 2020 culminates this month," added Gaetos.
