Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan star Ali Zafar to perform at world fair on Jan 20

A team of dancers, musicians and two vocal artists led exotic cultural performances
Expo 20202 days ago
Ali Zafar is all set to rock the Jubilee Stage on January 20, 2022 at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Pakistani star who rose to global stardom via his singing and acting prowess is eager to perform in Dubai again in front of his fans. Speaking to Khaleej Times, the singer-actor said, “It is a great pleasure and an honour for me to perform at the Dubai Expo 2020. I’m performing at the Music Festival to celebrate “Pakistan - The Land of Melodies”.”
The Jubilee Stage has featured many global superstars such as Alicia Keys, Psy and Stray Kids as well as A. R. Rahman and his Firdaus Orchestra. Ali Zafar had previously performed at Expo 2020 a few months ago to a packed crowd when the star was in Dubai for his Golden Visa given to him by the UAE government.
“Last time that I had performed at the Expo 2020 Dubai, it was just me and my guitar,” the Channo crooner revealed. “This time it’ll be me with my band to sing my heart out in our different ethnic languages and scales. So come and celebrate the diversity of our majestic lands and make sure to bring your friends and family!”
Ali Zafar’s recent mega hit Larsha Pekhawar Ta trended on top charts in the UAE on YouTube music and the actor has often expressed his love and admiration for Dubai and UAE in his various interviews. The show at Jubilee Stage will also feature more artists with him, including Urooj Fatima, Khumariyaan the band and singing sensation Ali Noor.
