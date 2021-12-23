Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion receives more than half a million visitors

Virtual visitation rose to 31.6 million over the same period
Expo 20202 days ago
The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has received over 550,000 visitors in the first 82 days of its opening, hosting more than 100 business and thematic events as well as daily cultural performances representing the different regions of the South Asian country.
Located in the heart of “Opportunity District”, the pavilion’s theme aims at informing, inspiring, and igniting more conversations about the country’s “Hidden Treasures.” The pavilion promotes the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image by featuring the past, present, and future. It also highlights the tourism, trade and investment opportunities that the country offers.
The pavilion received visitors of diverse nationalities including the Pakistani diaspora as well as citizens of other nationalities from around the world.
“I really loved the experience. It felt very immersive and the pavilion showcases everything Pakistan has to offer in terms of tourism as well as industry. It was really interesting and it makes me want to go to Pakistan one day,” said a visitor from Mexico.
Another visitor from Spain said, “The facade is an epitome of modernity and impeccable architecture. The interior of the pavilion is a reflection of diverse traditions and cultures. It was a beautiful experience and I really want to visit Pakistan now.”
ALSO READ:
In December, the Pakistan Pavilion launched a new tourism campaign through an engaging AI interactive screen for interested visitors to connect with tour operators in Pakistan to plan their visits to the country.
Highlighting the immense tourism potential, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked during the opening of Skardu airport that the country can attract at least $30-40 billion from tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan alone.
ALSO READ:
Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on commerce and investment, said Pakistan Pavilion will continue to provide the impetus to the country’s tourism and business opportunities.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Virtual visitation rose to 31.6 million over the same period
Expo 20202 days ago
On-site PCR testing facilities have been increased, and free testing is being provided to all country pavilion staff
Expo 20202 days ago
Day pays tribute to nation's farmers; popular agri products from the country were on display at the pavilion.
Expo 20203 days ago
Discussions focus on language, culture, and heritage, among other topics
Expo 20204 days ago
The site is bigger than 600 football fields; here are the highlights
Expo 20205 days ago
District 2020's Scale2Dubai programme will support international startups and small businesses looking to move to a new market
Expo 20206 days ago
Dubai Expo will go down in history as the first international event where different types of robots were used to enhance the experience of visitors
Expo 20206 days ago
The South Asian country marked its National Day at the world fair on Thursday
Expo 20206 days ago