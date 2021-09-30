Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion lines up exciting events for October

Dubai - The pavilion will hold events to showcase the potential in tourism and other economic sectors.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 5:37 PM

The October calendar of the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was released on Thursday, and it is sure to stir excitement, with cultural, historical, and business events running throughout the grand event's opening month.

The focus of the first month at the pavilion will be Balochistan.

Each day will offer visitors a different and stimulating experience to learn more about the region and discover the hidden treasure.

Commencing the Expo, the pavilion will hold various events to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors.

Pakistan's Federal Board of Investment will hold a seminar on the electric vehicle policy on October 5, while on October 6 a session on climate change will be held with Malik Amin, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change.

This session will voice the Clean Green Pakistan initiative in order to encourage the nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation drive. The schedule aims to show the world a typically unseen part of Pakistan and encourage tourism and investment into the country.

Further events aim to educate the younger generations about their role in climate change and how to continue the progress currently in action.

The pavilion will also be heavily focusing on the "Invest in Pakistan Campaign". Multiple business events will be held in which government entities, entrepreneurs, and SMEs will project their opportunities.

Women, too, are playing an important role in the growth and development of the country, and Pakistan is devoted to empower them across all sectors. Visitors will get to see the strides women have made and the ongoing progress at the numerous events being held at the pavilion.

