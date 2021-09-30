Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony: What you will see, hear and experience tonight

Dubai - Over 900 performers to deliver unforgettable multi-sensory experience

by Anjana Sankar Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 3:24 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 3:38 PM

The spectacular opening ceremony of Expo 2020 held tonight at Al Wasl Plaza with over 900 performers and musicians promises to be a multi-sensory journey.

Kate Randall, Vice-President – Ceremonies, said the 90-minute opening ceremony at 8pm is divided into three segments, each around 30 minutes.

"There is a pre-show that starts at 7.30pm. It is an ideal opportunity for the viewers to see how we are building up to the show," she said.

The first act

The first segment of the main ceremony will see guests being introduced.

Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), will then take the stage and tell the story of how the UAE was selected to host Expo 2020.

The AR Rahman-mentored all-women Firdaus Orchestra will play the BIE Anthem.

With the announcement of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the true spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai will officially open to the world.

"Then we welcome the 'Flags of Nation' - all of the participating nations in Expo 2020 - and we have an official headline performance to welcome everybody," said Randall.

Acts two and three

The ceremony will then symbolise what is to come over the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, encompassing Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity.

The spectacular entertainment programme will come alive with the sounds, songs and experiences of 192 country pavilions. Visitors will be taken on a universal journey of unity between the past, present and future — a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration.

"We have 11 headline performances throughout the entire show, right from the start through most of the segments to the end," said Randall.

International stars participating in the ceremony include famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, famous Chinese pianist Lang Lang, artist Angelique Kidjo, and singer-songwriter Andra Day.

"It is really multi-sensory. I think, sometimes you're not quite sure where to look, whether you're looking up at the projection, you're watching performance on the main stage, or the ceiling and props … all around the pathways … it is magical."

Practice makes perfect

Randall said the cast for the 90-minute opening show is made of 900 performers selected after conducting 42 auditions.

She said a lot went into building the show and the teams have been on the site rehearsing for many months.

"We conducted two full dress rehearsals over the course of last week. So, everyone is very excited to be here - now that we finally have the big day," said Randall.