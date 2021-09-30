Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony: What you will see, hear and experience tonight

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The spectacular opening ceremony of Expo 2020 held tonight at Al Wasl Plaza with over 900 performers and musicians promises to be a multi-sensory journey.
Kate Randall, Vice-President – Ceremonies, said the 90-minute opening ceremony at 8pm is divided into three segments, each around 30 minutes.
"There is a pre-show that starts at 7.30pm. It is an ideal opportunity for the viewers to see how we are building up to the show," she said.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020: Fireworks in Dubai; opening ceremony to be live-streamed in 430 locations
The first act
The first segment of the main ceremony will see guests being introduced.
Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), will then take the stage and tell the story of how the UAE was selected to host Expo 2020.
The AR Rahman-mentored all-women Firdaus Orchestra will play the BIE Anthem.
With the announcement of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the true spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai will officially open to the world.
"Then we welcome the 'Flags of Nation' - all of the participating nations in Expo 2020 - and we have an official headline performance to welcome everybody," said Randall.
Acts two and three
The ceremony will then symbolise what is to come over the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, encompassing Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity.
The spectacular entertainment programme will come alive with the sounds, songs and experiences of 192 country pavilions. Visitors will be taken on a universal journey of unity between the past, present and future — a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration.
"We have 11 headline performances throughout the entire show, right from the start through most of the segments to the end," said Randall.
International stars participating in the ceremony include famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, famous Chinese pianist Lang Lang, artist Angelique Kidjo, and singer-songwriter Andra Day.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand opening revealed
"It is really multi-sensory. I think, sometimes you're not quite sure where to look, whether you're looking up at the projection, you're watching performance on the main stage, or the ceiling and props … all around the pathways … it is magical."
Practice makes perfect
Randall said the cast for the 90-minute opening show is made of 900 performers selected after conducting 42 auditions.
She said a lot went into building the show and the teams have been on the site rehearsing for many months.
"We conducted two full dress rehearsals over the course of last week. So, everyone is very excited to be here - now that we finally have the big day," said Randall.
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago