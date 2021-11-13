Expo 2020 Dubai: Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt spends a day with fans at world fair

Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

One of the greatest athletes of all time, Usain Bolt, spent the day meeting fans while also headlining a family run that was organised near the Russian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

Hundreds of fans across the UAE turned up to see and run alongside the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and eleven-time world champion. The participants joined Bolt to for a 1.45 km run inside the Expo site. The Family Run was hosted to support rehabilitation and training programmes by Gatorade and Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub.

Bolt was delighted to be here and run at the mega event. “It has been a pleasure visiting Expo 2020 Dubai and learning more about how Dubai has reimagined the future of mobility, including make it easy and accessible,” Bolt said.

The funds raised from the event will go towards Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, to support their rehabilitation, training programmes and efforts to build a brighter future.

Local heroine, specially-abled Emirati athlete and holder of 17 Special Olympic medals, Hamda Hosani, also joined Bolt at the event, fulfilling her lifelong dream of running alongside the global mega-athlete.

“The Family Run was a great example of how sports can bring a community together for a good cause. I always tell young athletes that the possibilities are endless. Students of determination from Al Noor and Hamda Hosani joined today's run,” Bolt added.

“We promised to drive positive change and spark joy, both of which we’ve achieved with the Family Run. Through our partnership with the Sports Fitness and Wellbeing Hub, Usain Bolt and, of course, the active citizens of Dubai, we’ve been able to raise money for Al Noor, so they can continue their excellent work with students of determination across Dubai,” said Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager, MENA and Pakistan of PepsiCo.

Bolt also visited the 'Gatorade The Bolt' Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, to meet fans and experience the interactions and on-ground activations, including the pop-up GSSI Lab which creates products that are supported by sports science and developed in collaboration with some of the world’s greatest athletes to meet athlete’s needs.