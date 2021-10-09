Expo 2020 Dubai: Now, use Emirates boarding pass to avail freebies, discounts

Dubai - Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens

By Staff Report Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 10:51 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 11:40 AM

Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is offering more offers for all its UAE citizens and residents.

By showing their boarding pass, Emirates' customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame. The Emirates boarding pass also enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Dubai is the place to be this winter season with an exciting calendar of world-class culture and sports events, including the Expo 2020. Expo 2020 visitors above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and non-vaccinated visitors should hold a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Emirates' current special promotions include:

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers in the UAE, anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations from Dubai.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/