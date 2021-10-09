Expo 2020 Dubai: New six-day paid leave announced for employees

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a special six-day paid leave for all its employees to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.
The leave can be used at any time during the mega event, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The company has said it is granting this special leave to ensure its employees have the opportunity to explore the immersive cultural experiences, innovations, and solutions on display at the global event, which is being held under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".
It is keen for its employees to participate in and gain new insights and perspectives from this unique event, which is bringing the world together in Dubai to shape a brighter and more prosperous future.
The six-day leave is in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government and supports the company’s broader initiatives aimed at helping its employees achieve a healthy work-life balance.
