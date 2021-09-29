Expo 2020 Dubai: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL set to dazzle visitors with its ‘extraordinary’ theme

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s largest corporate by revenues, profits as well as market capitalisation, will be one of the top draws at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
The petroleum-to-telecom conglomerate seeks to enthral visitors to the Indian Pavilion while showcasing the theme “an Extraordinary Vision for an Extraordinary Nation”.
The visitors to India Pavilion will be able to witness RIL’s achievements to empower Indians in a unique way that combines contemporary technologies with ethnic themes.
The 4-metre x 2-metre RIL display at the India Inc’s section will bring to life the company’s past, present and future and how it is intricately linked with that of the emerging new India.
‘What is good for India, is good for Reliance’ is the mantra that drives the company.
As India stands at the cusp of a resurgence as the world’s fastest growing economy and enter top three world economies, RIL has charted a grand vision to play a leading role on multiple fronts.
The Mukesh Ambani-led company is powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is gaining momentum across the world.
RIL is envisioning a digital revolution in India with 5G, AI, IoT, AR/VR and multiple other cutting-edge technologies across industries, agriculture, education and healthcare.
The move comes amid India’s per capita GDP crossing $2000 (Dh7,346) as the country is set to witness a consumption surge.
The India Pavilion is a technological marvel that captures the country's glorious past as well as bright future and the country to become a $5 (Dh18.37) trillion economy.
It will be a celebration of 75 years of India’s independence at the world’s biggest expo.
