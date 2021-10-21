Expo 2020 Dubai: Mega fair turns into celestial stage for Space Week

Dubai - Outdoor night time light festival Kaleidoscope combines the beauty of photography, light and visual arts.

A stellar cast of planetary-inspired light sculptures, art projections and installations are illuminating the Expo 2020 Dubai site this week, as stunning outdoor night time light festival Kaleidoscope celebrates Space Week.

Kaleidoscope is harnessing the beauty of photography, light and visual arts to powerfully connect with Expo 2020’s Space Week, with Instagram-worthy installations that have already proved a hit with visitors, offering a self-guided interstellar-inspired experience that includes social-distancing provisions.

Grant Reid, Vice President, Events and Entertainment, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Through Kaleidoscope, we are showcasing dynamic programming and the power of human connection. This week, as the world comes together at Expo 2020 Dubai to collaborate for humanity’s sustainable expansion into space, our light show is highlighting how cooperation can inspire a better future for everyone on Earth.”

On Thursday, the Sun Stage in the Opportunity District today (October 21) at 1730 and 1830, Kaleidoscope’s light projections provided an otherworldly backdrop to musical theatre performance The Sun! The Star!, in which the Sun was the star of the show.

A festival of giant glowing planet installations entitled Mars and Earth can be seen at Al Forsan Park until Saturday, as Expo 2020’s Space Week hosts astronauts, thought-leaders and other space experts to spotlight the latest innovations in space research and travel, providing a platform to discuss critical issues.

Across all 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring nights, Kaleidoscope is bringing to life the Expo 2020 site, illuminating incredible structures designed by superstars of the architecture world – such as Asif Khan, Foster + Partners, Grimshaw, and Hopkins Architects – as well as Expo’s landscaped public areas.