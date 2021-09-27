Expo 2020: Dubai Media Office discusses strategy for covering the mega event

Dubai - UAE media gear up to cover stories set to emerge from the landmark event

By DMO Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 11:22 PM

Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), Monday held a meeting with heads of leading UAE media outlets to discuss an integrated strategy to cover Expo 2020. The extensive meeting held sought to map out a comprehensive unified framework for media coverage of the six-month mega event.

The key focus of the meeting was to ensure a coordinated approach among leading media organisations in the UAE so that their coverage raises the profile of the event in the region and across the world and tells the story of how the landmark show will contribute to shaping the future of global innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, mobility, connectivity and sustainability. The coordinated strategy will seek to generate a compelling narrative on the event befitting the global stature and scale of Expo 2020.

Al Marri said that the DPC team will be present at the media centre of Expo 2020 to provide assistance to local and international media covering the event.

She stressed that the UAE leadership considers national media outlets as partners in the country’s development journey. “The message of Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is that the UAE is capable of organising the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Local media are key players in making that vision a reality. Through a unified strategy, the media can play an instrumental part in ushering in a new era of success and innovation for the UAE,” Al Marri said.

She praised the efforts made by local media outlets ahead of the event to raise the global profile of the mega show.