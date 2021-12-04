Expo 2020 Dubai marks International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Various sports and cultural activities organised at Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub to celebrate the special day

Supplied photo

Supplied photio

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 4:28 PM

A number of children of determination participated in various activities such as sports and athletic events, cultural programmes and conferences at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark the International Day of Persons With Disabilities (celebrated on Dec 3).

Special Olympics UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to encourage the participation of children of determination in sports activities and also to facilitate the use of the mega event’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub.

Through the cooperation, people of determination will be able to experience the 5,400 sqm space with a wide range of sports activities, such as guided bicycle tours to take them around 192 country pavilions, a global fitness stage offering a range of instructor-led classes, a multi-purpose sports court and a gym and fitness studio.

Special Olympics UAE Unified Arts project called ‘Flowers of Hope’, the first public artwork crafted in direct collaboration with artists who are people of determination in the region, will go on display at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion from December until March 31 next year.

Dubai-based talent academies Rising Stars and Team Angel Wolf (a non-profit foundation) had also organised a cultural event for the people with determination. The participants at the event lit up the stage at the Opportunity Forum while singing in melodious voices and dancing to their favourite tracks.

Anushka, who is diagnosed with down syndrome desires to be a model. She loves baking and adventure sports. She danced on her favourite track 'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift. She was overwhelmed by response and thanked the crowd. “Thank you, you were a lovely audience,” said Anushka at the end of her performance.

The event also brought together decision makers and the audience to focus on solutions to challenges faced by people of determination, including the use of digital services and innovations to access new markets and opportunities.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com