Expo 2020 Dubai: L&T to showcase infrastructure, power and water sustainability

Dubai - Indian multinational lists key priorities for mutual partnership in the Middle East

S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of L&T, said the India pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project our country as the next hub for growth and innovation. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 4:43 PM

The Middle East has been a crucial market for Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as its total orders from the region comes second to its domestic order book.

L&T plans to demonstrate its capabilities particularly in the Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), Water Effluent Treatment (WET) and Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) businesses. Apart from these businesses L&T Group companies like Mindtree, LTI and LTTS will also showcase their capabilities.

L&T’s portfolio strategy targets well-balanced and geographically diversified businesses across India and international markets.

The Middle East has been one of the key growth regions for the company, which constitutes almost 61 per cent of the international order book INR68,773 crores.

The region also accounted for 13 per cent of L&T’s total order book composition.

In the financial year 2020-21, the Middle East contributed the highest order backlog after India's order book, contributing 12 per cent to its total revenue.

The Middle East business unit that caters to the countries of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain has established a coveted position in the GCC region.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T, said the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project our country as the next hub for growth and innovation. "L&T’s story has been woven with India’s growth story for over eight decades. And we’re happy to be part of this Pavilion, where we’ll show how we create brighter tomorrows through innovation, technology, and a commitment to sustainability,” he said.

