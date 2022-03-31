Expo 2020 Dubai closing show LIVE: 3 firework displays announced

Many of them are planning on staying back as others will return to their home countries
The greatest show on Earth comes to a close tonight in a star-studded ceremony. Celebrations that run through the night will see fireworks illuminate the sky above the Expo 2020 Dubai site and global stars take to the stage below.
The giant entry portals of Expo 2020 Dubai have opened 182 times over the past six months. And at 3am on April 1, it will close for the last time, having welcomed the largest gathering on the globe since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
If you are among the few who are not at the Expo site tonight, worry not, we have you covered. Our journalists stationed across the 4.38sqkm Expo site will bring you all the action live. Stay tuned for live updates, videos and photos from the event.
6.57pm: Counting down to the ceremony
Visitors huddle around the UAE pavilion, waiting for the closing ceremony to start. The ceremony, which is just moments away, will be live-streamed across giant screens at various sites, including the Jubilee Stage, Festival Garden, the country pavilions and the sports hubs.
Lights will be switched off in some pavilions between 7.35pm to 8.00pm to mark the end of the world fair.
6.37pm: Crowd swells at Expo's 'beating heart'
Thousands of people gather around Al Wasl Dome to catch a final glimpse of the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.
6.33pm: 3 firework displays announced
Jaw-dropping firework displays are in store for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors throughout the night.
5.49pm: Crowd builds at Mobility District
Thousands of visitors are seen gathering near Mobility District as Expo 2020 Dubai comes to a close after six historic months.
5.15pm: Exposonic wows visitors
Exposonix, the official Expo 2020 Dubai band, now playing in Jubilee Park.
4.50pm: Last airshow of Expo 2020 Dubai
Visitors at the world fair were treated to a spectacular air show on the final day of 'The World's Greatest Show'.
The UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team put up a stunning, colourful display over the Expo site, much to the delight of the crowds.
3.45pm: A unique Expo souvenir
After visiting all Expo 2020 pavilions and getting their four limited edition white passports stamped, Urooj Shahzad and her children Anabia, Areej and Ayan from Pakistan are keeping another souvenirs: Stamped shirts. On the last day of Expo, they are getting the last glimpse of as many pavilions as they can.
12.42pm: Last day to hear 'Welcome to Expo'
'Welcome to Expo' are words that visitors will hear for the last time today, as Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close.
Queues of visitors started piling up as early as 10am to catch one last glimpse of the different country pavilions of the six-month-long mega event that has become a part of the life of UAE citizens and residents.
12.17pm: Special closing day stamp
Some visitors got over 100 stamps and some got stamps of nearly all the pavilions in their Expo 2020 passport.
To end the Expo 2020 Dubai in a memorable way and bid goodbye to the mega event, visitors can now get the exclusive Expo 2020 Dubai closing stamp on March 31.
The special closing stamp can be collected at Thematic Pavilions and the Family, Visitor Centres, Concourses – Majlis, Expo explorer stations.
12.01pm: Meet Expo 2020 Dubai’s oldest visitor
"If someone misses the opportunity to visit the Expo, they will definitely regret it."
It’s never too late to learn something new and Maltiben Dhirubhai Naik has been doing just that by visiting Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to the video posted on Expo 2020 Dubai’s Instagram page, it’s Naik’s birthday today and she turns 98. The nonagenarian says in the video that she hails from Surat, Gujarat, India.
