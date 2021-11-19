Expo 2020 Dubai: Lebanese singer Yara to lead World Children's Day celebrations

All-women Firdaus Orchestra to feature music maestro A. R. Rahman's daughter Khadija and teenage piano sensation Lydian Nadhaswaram

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 3:00 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 3:04 PM

As the UNICEF ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa, Lebanese singer Yara is the perfect choice to kick-start Expo 2020 Dubai’s World Children’s Day celebrations that's taking place on November 20. The star will appear during the close of the ‘Visions of the Future’ event at Al Wasl Stage.

‘Visions of the Future’, which features guest speakers and performers from around the world, kickstarts the cultural aspects in style, with parents and children invited to attend together.

“Celebrating World Children’s Day in Expo 2020 Dubai, prompts us to think, plan and work hard to achieve the best possible reality of the world's childhood. The UAE is characterised by giving the best welfare for children through the efforts of both federal and local government authorities to enjoy their lives easily and smoothly. These authorities include: Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood which is highly supported by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation (FDF). Her Excellency also mentioned the federal law on Child Rights Law including (74) articles in (12) chapters, covering protection of children's rights," said Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, who will speaking at the event along with other dignitaries.

The show will begin with a performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, featuring dancers from Circus Zambia. This will be followed by speeches and performances, with UAE ministers and UNICEF representatives taking the stage.

Eighteen-year-old Tanzanian singer Abby Chams and Mexican siblings Vazquez Sounds will appear, as will Time magazine’s Kid of the Year, 16-year-old scientist Gitanjali Rao. Yara will perform at the end.

Another treat will be the Italian puppet masters at Dubai Exhibition Centre. Here, the Figli D’arte Cuticchio company will display its age-old expertise and mastery of Sicilian ‘pupi’, with a marionette show depicting the love story of Ruggiero and Bradamante from Orlando Innamorato, one of the great Italian epics.

And be sure to catch the Firdaus Orchestra on the Jubilee Stage. This pioneering all-female ensemble, brought together for Expo under the guidance of Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman, will perform music from family movies, such as Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, with guest appearances from A. R. Rahman’s daughter, Khatija, and 16-year-old musician Lydian Nadhaswaram, a student of the A. R. Rahman Foundation, and the 2019 winner of US talent show The World’s Best.

“Children’s Day helps me to embrace my inner child. It’s nice to have a big celebration like this upcoming performance,” Khatija Rahman said ahead of the show, which is taking place at Jubilee Park.

Meanwhile, Nadhaswaram is really looking forward to his first performance with the orchestra. “I think the performance will be a great inspiration for many people to see, particularly children – I’m really excited to be playing with a symphony orchestra,” he said. “Expo 2020 recognises a lot of talent and represents a lot of opportunities and exposure for youth, including me.”

The Country Pavilions on the Expo site will also be joining in the fun. At the Poland Pavilion, there will be animations, competitions with prizes, games, and even a children’s fashion show, while the Maldives Pavilion has face-painting, games and giveaways.