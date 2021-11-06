Expo 2020 Dubai: Late Syrian tenor Sabah Fakhri to be honoured at Al Wasl Plaza

The special tribute will be held tonight at 7.30pm

Reuters

Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:42 PM

The voice of late Syrian tenor, Sabah Fakhri, will echo across Al Wasl Plaza during a special tribute tonight at Expo 2020.

Fakhri, who is described as an ambassador of Syrian folk music, died aged 88 on November 2.

The singer is known for holding extraordinarily long concerts, including a 10-hour long non-stop performance in Venezuela in 1968, which earned him the Guinness World Record at the time.

Born Sabah Abu Qaws in Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri was known for singing ‘tarab’, which translates roughly as ‘exaltation’, a form of traditional Arabic singing that can last for hours.

Fakhri won several awards during his career, including the gold medal at the 1978 Arab Song Festival in Damascus, and an honorary certificate at the 2004 Fes Festival of World Sacred Music in Morocco.

Tonight’s tribute will see one of his most popular songs – ‘Ya Mal Esham’ – ringing across Al Wasl while his image will be project on the dome’s surface. The tribute will be held at 7.30pm.