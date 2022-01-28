Expo 2020 Dubai: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion

Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office praises efforts of pavilion team to showcase UAE culture.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Friday visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the pavilion’s various zones and learnt about the showcased themes, which reflect the UAE’s unique position as a welcoming home to people from more than 200 countries.

He also discussed with the pavilion team their experiences of connecting with people from all over the world through Expo 2020 Dubai, and praised their efforts to showcase the UAE’s culture to the event’s many visitors.

The UAE pavilion showcases the country’s ambitious cultural legacy, conveying to the local and international community stories about the values of the UAE’s people, its deep-rooted history, and the leadership’s vision for the future.