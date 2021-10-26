Expo 2020 Dubai: 'It's a Musical Halloween' to bring the spookiest night alive

In celebration of the spookiest night of the year, ‘It’s a Musical Halloween’ will bring famous fright-night soundtracks to life at Expo 2020 Dubai through a spectacular rock opera on October 31.

The 60-minute musical and dance performances will look back at some of stage and screen’s most terrifying soundtracks, paying tribute to music from Phantom of the Opera, Little Shop of Horrors, Thriller, Beetlejuice and more.

Visitors can expect musicians and dancers to be in full costume, inspired by the horror films and shows, when It’s a Musical Halloween makes its premiere at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 1900 GST, showing again at 2100 GST.

The creative mind behind the show, Mitch Sebastian, has more than 30 years of global experience in the industry as a performer, director and producer, having worked with Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Dame Gillian Lynne, Peter Hall Theatre Company, Sir Matthew Bourne and the maestro Kurt Masur at the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sebastian is joined by renowned arranger and composer Steve Sidwell, who is Music Director of It’s a Musical Halloween.

Sidwell’s distinctive and innovative orchestrations and compositions have featured on numerous albums, television shows, advertising campaigns and films. He won a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Musical Theatre Album for the original cast album Beautiful: The Musical and has made musical contributions to dozens of movie soundtracks, including Moulin Rouge, Romeo & Juliet and Bridget Jones’s Diary.