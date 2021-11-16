Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel's first interfaith delegation to UAE attends tolerance event

Leaders representing five major religions - Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and Bahai - shared their ideas on how to promote peace

The first official interfaith delegation from Israel to the UAE attended an event at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, marking the start of Tolerance Week.

“They (the delegation) thanked the UAE for its acceptance and tolerance,” according to a press release issued by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bureau for World Jewish Affairs and World Religions that organised the event titled “The Role of Religious Leaders in Tolerance Education.”

Leaders representing five major religions - Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and Bahai - shared their ideas on how to promote peace, coexistence and interreligious dialogue at the event held at Israel pavilion.

They discussed various aspects of tolerance education and dialogue between peoples and religions with their Emirati counterparts, as well as tools to create bridges and fight extremism and prejudice.

Israel and the UAE officially established diplomatic relations over a year ago by signing the Abraham Accords in September 2020.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are 3,000 Jews living in the UAE. “There is a growing interest for Hebrew language and various Ulpanim (Hebrew study centres) have opened up in the UAE,” it added in the press release.