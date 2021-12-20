Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel pavilion postpones concert due to Covid travel restrictions

by Anjana Sankar Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:02 PM

The Jerusalem East and West Orchestra concert at Expo 2020 scheduled on December 22 has been postponed due to the recent travel restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities, the Israeli pavilion authorities have confirmed.

The new dates are yet to be announced.

The orchestra that doles out a fusion of the Middle East, Andalusia and Maghreb was slated to perform at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre this Wednesday.

“Due to the recent restrictions on travel set by the Israeli authorities, unfortunately the concert of the Jerusalem East and West Orchestra scheduled on December 22, at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed until a later date, the authorities said in an email.

Israel has introduced a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus including banning entry by foreigners, red-listing travel to 50 African countries, and making quarantine mandatory for all Israelis arriving from abroad. The entry ban came into effect at midnight local time (10pm GMT) on Sunday.

The Omicron virus of sweeping across the world threatening a resurgence of the virus and many countries are imposing new restrictions.

The UAE has also introduced new measures and has introduced the Green Pass protocol for entering federal government departments. Effective January 3, 2022, entry to these departments is restricted to people who have received two doses of a UAE approved Covid vaccine and booster shots.

A negative PCR test result is needed every 14 days to maintain the green status on Al Hosn app. Abu Dhabi has also reintroduced border checks through advanced EDE scanners for visitors entering from other emirates.

Expo 2020 has said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.

Owing to rising cases, the mega event has expanded the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and is now providing free testing for all country pavilion staff.

“While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure,” read a press release.