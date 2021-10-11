Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Sheikh Abdullah

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that the Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab and international cultures and civilisations can meet in the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks during a tour of the Moroccan, Egyptian and Jordanian pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

He noted that more than 190 countries are participating in this significant event, which plays a crucial role in promoting cooperation and communication between the world’s nations.

Sheikh Abdullah began his tour by visiting the Moroccan pavilion in the Opportunity District, where he viewed its contents and various programmes that showcase Morocco’s identity, history and cultural heritage.

He then lauded the efforts of the event’s organisers, stressing the profound relations between the UAE and Morocco.

At the Egyptian pavilion located in the Opportunity District, Sheikh Abdullah explored its creative design that highlights Egypt’s history and civilisations dating back to thousands of years.

He stressed that Egypt’s presence is a distinguished addition to the expo, affirming the close ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah then visited the Jordanian pavilion located in the Mobility District, where he explored its contents and various programmes that showcase Jordan’s prominent achievements in multiple areas.