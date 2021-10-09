Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of pride for all Arabs, says Jordan envoy

Dubai - Country's pavilion displays wonders of Siq gorge, gateway to city of Petra

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 11:53 AM

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a source of pride for all Arabs, said Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE.

Habashneh inaugurated the Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and said, “The event has amazed the world with the UAE’s immense potential, its capabilities and its people’s determination, reinforcing why Expo 2020 is a source of pride for all Arabs.”

The Jordanian Ambassador said, “The countries represented in this historical event embody the values of collaboration and a commitment to constructive dialogue.”

He added. “It is an opportunity to drive not only intellectual communication, but also to foster a spirit of innovation among youth from around the world, reinforcing the mega-event’s standing as a platform for the exchange of ideas in an environment of tolerance, love and brotherhood.”

Habashneh reiterated that through Expo 2020, the UAE will share its principles of tolerance and acceptance, regardless of religion, sect, race or colour, referencing that the nation is home to more than 200 nationalities.

He added, “The diverse communities that choose to reside in the UAE are testament to the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as well as his brothers, their highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates.”

During his tour of the Jordan Pavilion, Habashneh visited the Siq exhibit, which was designed to be identical to the Siq gorge, the gateway to the ancient Nabatean city of Petra. He also visited the exhibition of Jordanian products.