Expo 2020 Dubai: Innovation comes alive at the Good Place Pavilion

The pavilion is a celebration of ordinary people doing extraordinary things

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 10:50 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 11:44 PM

Globally, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is often bandied around as lip-service to help the poor and the underprivileged.

Though the implementation of CSR in letter and spirit often remains elusive, the concept is inspirational and is worthy of emulation to make our world a better place.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, is a wise and visionary leader who has transformed the emirate through the years.

Expo 2020 Dubai has been his game-changing idea, which envisaged to unite the world.

The Good Place Pavilion embodies that ennobling thought — it is a lively, dynamic space with movement, eye-catching sights and the energetic buzz of human interaction.

This playful, multi-disciplinary zone is an emotional field of discovery that resonates with the diverse and creative nature of the Innovator community and their projects.

The pavilion is located in the Opportunity District, one of the three-sub themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, whose motto is 'Connecting Minds Creating the Future'.

It is a celebration of coming and meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The inspiration can be rewarding enough to join the global community. The initiative seeks to make a fund available to those deserving individuals whose powerful ideas can help others in dire straits

Where form meets content.

The pavilion’s interiors are in sync with the ennobling thought. The design conveys an innate sense of selflessness and a passionate zeal to create a better and unified word.

Bukhash spoke about the heart of the design. It’s a fascinating tale of how the founding fathers of the UAE sat down in a desert under a tent and unified the emirates as an ideal place to serve their people and the world at large.

A magical mystery tour

The Expo Live exhibits aim to touch the heart, then the mind, then the hands, leading to action.

The stories of global innovators will trigger a personal transformation where the calm will become bold, the indifferent find compassion, the sceptics become believers, and the seekers find their purpose.

The pavilion offers an active opportunity for those who are searching for support towards their projects, giving their journey a real sense of possibility.

Become a changemaker

Enter and be prepared to be one of the next global innovators. The visitor experience is a journey that mirrors the Expo Live trajectory - from a promise made for positive change to a global movement of change-makers.

The idea of ‘becoming’, shows the UAE’s understanding of the ‘transformation’ of innovation - both in the process and in people.

The concept is universal and is echoed in We Are the World, a charity single recorded by 45 American singers in 1985 and sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Selection methodology

Yousuf Caires, senior vice-president of Expo Live, said: “I spoke to many candidates myself and visited several countries. We also had a dedicated team, who travelled to various countries and spoke to people. Later, these candidates came to the UAE and presented their ideas to board members."

He cited transparency and integrity as the cornerstone of any initiative and this, too, lives up to those best international benchmarks and practices.

“Going through over 11,000 applications is tough. We looked for people who were genuine and I believe that all these 140 grants reflect our core belief,” he added.