Expo 2020 Dubai: India raises $2 billion in investment deals during Maharashtra week

Almost 10,000 people visited the India Pavilion during the week

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 6:49 PM

India was able to sign investment deals worth $2 billion (INR 15,260 crore) during Maharashtra Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Over 25 MoUs were signed with international firms, in sectors including auto, auto components, logistics, electric vehicles, textiles, data centres, pharma, biofuels, and energy, the India pavilion said Saturday.

The deals were signed with - Japan, Singapore, Sweden, Korea, Germany, and Italy, and entities like the Africa-India Economic Foundation for bilateral trade and cooperation.

Almost 10,000 people visited the India Pavilion during Maharashtra week, during which the state showcased its trillion-dollar economic vision and the attractiveness of its businesses, along with the state’s rich cultural heritage. Aslam Sheikh, Maharashtra Fisheries and Textiles Minister congratulated the UAE on its 50th National Day. He said, “The UAE government has created history by setting up this Expo for the countries of the world. It’s a privilege to represent Maharashtra at such a great platform.”

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the closing ceremony, he said: “We are proud of each Indian who has contributed to the growth of the two nations. The state of Maharashtra appreciates the dedication and hard work that you all have put in strengthening the global position of both India and the UAE.”

The state not only represented the excellence of its core sectors, such as industry, logistics, tourism, and culture but also highlighted the various initiatives for the upliftment of farmers, women, children, and labour.

