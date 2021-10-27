Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion records over 128,000 visits in 25 days

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 2020
The Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded over 128,000 visitors in the first 25 days of the six-month-long event, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said.
"The massive footfalls are a testimony to the growing global interest in the New India story," Goyal tweeted recently.
Following Goyal's tweets, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said, "India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has achieved 100k visitors' milestone in three weeks of its inauguration since October 1, 2021, one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo."
Expo 2020 organisers on Monday said the mega event recorded nearly 1.5 million visits since its opening on October 1. A total of 1,471,314 visits were recorded in the first 24 days since the Expo opened.
Improving weather conditions in the country, long weekends, and events organised during this time are considered the main reasons for the spike in attendance rates, said Mohamed Eisa Al Ansaari, vice president of strategic communications.
The Indian pavilion is set to host Diwali celebrations starting November 4. Artists from various parts of India and expatriate musical groups are set to perform as part of the festival of lights festivities, the pavilion organisers said earlier this week.
Expo 2020
