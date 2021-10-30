Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion records 150,000 visits in 28 days

Pavilion officials gearing up to celebrate Diwali in grand style

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has achieved 150,000 visitors’ milestone on October 28, making it one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo, officials said Saturday.

The India Pavilion has received 151,360 visitors since its inauguration on October 1, Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the deputy commissioner general for India at Expo 2020 said. The pavilion was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles on October 1.

With the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the country pavilion is gearing up to host several cultural and musical performances to entertain the visitors starting November 2. Strengthening India’s position as a technological leader, the pavilion will also showcase digital installations using artificial intelligence and virtual reality, a press statement from the pavilion explained.

Dr Puri, said, “We are elated to cross this milestone at the India pavilion in such a short period of time and are expecting to achieve even bigger numbers as we progress. We look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights with great zeal to ensure that the visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai get to experience the festival.”

A large number of attendees visited the pavilion for business and development events, increasing the headcount considerably. Many cultural activities have also been showcased at the India Pavilion during Dussehra and Navratri celebrations, including folk dances, storytelling, and musical performances.

Diwali@Expo 2020

The upcoming Diwali week celebrations at the pavilion include presentations such as Swarangoli or LED Rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers, and performances from leading Indian artists like Salim-Sulaiman, Vipul Mehta and bands like Rooh and Dhruv.

“Diwali is popular across the globe and the Expo has given us a platform to showcase India’s magnificence to the visitors. Given the large area dedicated to the India Pavilion, we are happy to see the enormous turnout and are prepared to host the enthusiastic visitors who are eager to get a glimpse of the Pavilion in coming days,” stated Dr Puri.

The India Pavilion is a four-storied structure where each level is dedicated to highlighting India’s success across various sectors and states. India’s vibrant culture, along with the diverse partnership opportunities and the growing popularity of Indian festivals, food, and

The Pavilion is set to organise the Urban and Rural Development Week from October 31 to November 2.