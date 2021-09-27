Expo 2020 Dubai: Health authority completes medical preparations at venue

Expo 2020 Dubai: Medical stations to provide 24-hour care

Dubai - Venue to have on-site medical service stations providing round-the-clock emergency care, including Covid screening

Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 6:02 PM

The Expo 2020 site will have a network of medical service stations that provide round-the-clock emergency care. It will also have a Covid-19 screening centre on-site.

This came as the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has completed preparations for the mega event that begins its six-month run on October 1.

PCR Covid-19 tests are mandatory for unvaccinated visitors to Expo 2020. Authorities had earlier announced that a five-lane PCR testing facility and a centre that can perform 10,000 tests per day have been set up at the site. Results of the tests will be issued within four hours.

Awadh Al Ketbi, director-general of the DHA, said the UAE has set an example for the world in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes prevention, patient care and “accelerated recovery”.

“This success highlights the UAE’s capabilities in overcoming challenges, the robust capacity of its advanced healthcare sector, and efficiency in tackling emergency situations and evolving developments,” he said.

The authority has “mobilised its human capital, harnessed its capabilities, equipment and technology to provide a highly advanced care system, high quality services and a safe environment for all Expo participants and visitors”, he added.

The medical care network provided by the DHA for Expo 2020 is not only limited to the venue of the event but also extends to a large group of hospitals and specialised medical centres, both government and private.

The top official also said that the DHA has been a part of the Expo journey from the beginning. “It established a medical clinic and provided round-the-clock medical services for all workers of the Expo during its construction phase.”