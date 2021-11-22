Expo 2020 Dubai: Have you been to the Garden in the Sky yet?

The rotating observation tower rises 46 metres above ground level to give visitors an unmatched view of the Expo site

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM

An observation deck and a ‘flying park’ in one. That’s the best way to describe the ‘Garden in the Sky’ at Expo 2020 Dubai. Soaring 55 metres above ground, the rotating observation tower has become one of the top attractions at the world fair.

The revolving tower has been designed by award-winning British architect Asif Khan, who is also responsible for designing the three entry portals to the Expo 2020 site.

Khaleej Times toured the Garden in the Sky recently to bring you all the deets.

Location:

Based in the Jubilee Park, close to the Expo 2020 water feature, Garden in the Sky offers 360-degree views of the wonder-filled 4.38 sq km Expo site.

What is the cost?

With a capacity of 48 people per trip, visitors take a journey to the clouds for about five minutes at Dh30 per head.

The ticketing booth is located right next door to the attraction. If there is a queue to enter the garden, visitors can pre-book the visiting time of their choice at the counter.

While the vistas offered at the observation tower are best experienced at night, the morning view of the massive Expo site is equally majestic.

What can one expect?

The observation deck rises 46 metres above the ground and gives visitors an unmatched view of the Expo site. It carries a two-storey circular platform that houses 10 yellow flame trees - or Peltophorum inerme - and when the cabins are at their peak, they give you a 360-degree view. Flame trees are an integral part of the UAE’s outdoor landscapes.

After a few seconds of waiting in line, visitors are ushered to the entryway into the circular platform connected by stairs to an air-conditioned lower floor. Once all visitors enter the column, the glass doors are closed and the platform lifts off.

The interconnected cabins rotate as they ascend and descend. Since temperatures have improved, most visitors can enjoy the vistas from the top floor.

Scores of visitors are left awe-struck, with jaw-dropping views of the mega fair from the clouds. Jamie Kristoff, an American visitor at the Dubai Expo 2020, said: “I loved visiting the Garden in the Sky. The views are majestic. However, I wish the tour lasted a little longer than five minutes.”

