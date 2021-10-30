Look: Harlem Globetrotters defy gravity with unique basketball style at Expo 2020

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 2:20 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 3:13 PM

The Harlem Globetrotters are wowing Expo 2020 visitors with their slam dunks and gravity-defying moves. But the world fair, in turn, has also left the players awestruck.

The USA pavilion hosted the American exhibition basketball team on Friday and Saturday at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in the Mobility District.

Bulldog Mack, a member of Harlem Globetrotters, caught up with Khaleej Times about the team's performance at Expo 2020, his views on the Dubai Fitness Challenge and the city.

"It's just great to be here. The Expo feels like it has come out of some futuristic movie," he said.

For almost a century, the Harlem Globetrotters have spread joy with their unique basketball style, playing at more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries. Their creativity on the basketball court showcases top American athletics and culture to a global audience.

"The game we perform is something that people haven't seen before. I can guarantee extreme entertainment and good laughter for the people in Dubai," Mack said.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off the same day the Harlem Globetrotters played their first game at Expo 2020. Mack said the challenge is likely to be a transformative experience for residents.

"A lot of people think that one must workout more to stay fit. Walking or exercising for just 30 minutes is way more beneficial," he said. "One has to get his heart pumped more; that will burn a good amount of calories. Weather is so good, just get outdoors."

This is Mack's first time in Dubai and the first thing that caught his eye was the towering architecture.

"I must say the buildings are splendid and magnificent. The city has got different hues throughout the day and I love the nighttime here," he said.

