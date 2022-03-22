Expo 2020 Dubai grand finale: Pakistan pavilion to light up Jubilee Stage on National Day

It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 has welcomed thousands of visitors from the UAE and across the world, and many Pakistanis who have travelled to visit the mega event in the last six months.
The Pakistan Pavilion, with over one million visitors, already welcomed another two hundred thousand visitors in the last fifteen days alone.
The pavilion has hosted over 300 events so far, and the grand finale is on March 23, in celebration of Pakistan’s National Day.
The day will start with a flag-raising ceremony by Expo authorities at Al Wasl Plaza attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE and high officials from both countries. There will be a performance by young talented Pakistani artists including Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Hadya Hashmi and Leo Twins. The first Pakistani to ever circumnavigate the entire world Mr Fakhr-e-Alam will be narrating the story of the land.
Pakistan Pavilion will celebrate National Day with a mega show at the Jubilee Stage in the evening. Through the diverse offerings of the land, from the beautiful melodies to the colourful threads and the rich art and culture, Pakistan will be celebrated as the Land of Colours in this concert.
The event will also reveal The Hidden Treasures of Pakistan through a short documentary, shot especially for this occasion, followed by a lineup of talented artists, closing with a showcase of colourful threads of the regions.
Afroz Abro, Head of Events and Marketing, said, “We will be celebrating the people, culture and diversity through this grand finale event. The evening event is all set to wow the audiences with the contemporary, youthful, modern-day voices and spirit of Pakistan. This show will also include a colourful run-up of Pakistan’s textile sector.”
The team at Pakistan Pavilion stated, “We are looking forward to welcoming Pakistani community in the UAE and beyond to celebrate this auspicious event.”
The evening line up will include Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Leo Twins, Hasan Raheem, Bayaan Band and Surtaal Academy. There will also be a special appearance by famed television and musical star Hira Mani.
Pakistan Pavilion’s brand ambassador and noted television, theatre and film actor Ahad Raza Mir will be unveiling the digital legacy video for the Pakistan Pavilion at the ceremony.
Time: 4.00 PM
Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai
Date: 23rd March 2022
Event details: Flag raising ceremony
Evening Event:
Time: 7.45 pm
Location: Jubilee Stage
Date: 23rd March 2022
Event Details: Pakistan, the Land of Colors – Celebrating an End to New Beginnings
