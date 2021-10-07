Expo 2020 Dubai: Free tickets for nannies, housekeepers

Nannies and housekeepers will be allowed free entry to Expo 2020, the organisers of the mega fair have confirmed.

The Expo media office said they can enter 'as many times as they like’ by producing a copy of their residence visa.

“To take advantage of this fantastic offer, all they need to do is present a copy of their residency and show their job title at the Expo Ticket booth,” Expo 2020 said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

A single-entry ticket to the fair costs Dh95 while a six-month season pass costs Dh495. A multi-entry pass is available for Dh195 — offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days.

Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Other categories that can enjoy free access to Expo 2020 include visitors under 18, senior citizens above 60 years old, students and people of determination.

Many families welcomed the decision and said it will be a great relief for visitors who have small children and need help to explore the sprawling site, estimated to be the size of 600 football fields.

“It is a welcome move. I have two small kids and I would not imagine bringing them here without the help of a nannie,” said Amira, an Indian mother of two, aged nine and seven.

She was at the Expo on Thursday but without her kids.

“I am definitely going home and telling my nanny who is from Philippines. She will be really happy,” said Amira.

Mahwash, a Pakistani mother of two, said it is fantastic that nannies and helpers can go ticket free. “We obviously don’t mind paying for their tickets, but it’s a great help nonetheless and a super initiative to encourage families and kids to attend the Expo 2020.”

She added: “Having been to the Expo myself I can’t wait for my kids and our helper to experience it as well. I’m sure they’ll have a great time. And I’m sure our helper will be thrilled to see her country’s pavilion too!”