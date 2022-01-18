Expo 2020 Dubai: Free food for children at 14 restaurants

The Kingdom is one of the world's most coffee consuming countries
Expo 2020
By now, it’s pretty well-known that entry to Expo 2020 Dubai is free for those aged under 18. But what if we told you that children under the age of eight eat free at a host of restaurants?
You read that right! Expo 2020 said in a Press statement: “From Mondays to Thursdays until March 31, under-eights eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal.”
List of restaurants:
- Adrift Burger Bar, Mobility District
- Alif Café by Farm2Table, Mobility District
- Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Jubilee Park
- Baron, Al Wasl
- Bread Ahead Bakery & School, Mobility District
- Café Milano, Mobility District
- Canvas by Coffee Culture, Opportunity District
- Gastro Roots of Hungary, Hungary Pavilion
- Jubilee Gastronomy, Al Wasl
- Kojaki, Opportunity District
- Kutir, Opportunity District
- Long Chim, Mobility District
- Mudra, Sustainability District
- Rising Flavours, Jubilee Park
