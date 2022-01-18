Expo 2020 Dubai: Free food for children at 14 restaurants

From Mondays to Thursdays, under-eights eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 2:22 PM

By now, it’s pretty well-known that entry to Expo 2020 Dubai is free for those aged under 18. But what if we told you that children under the age of eight eat free at a host of restaurants?

You read that right! Expo 2020 said in a Press statement: “From Mondays to Thursdays until March 31, under-eights eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal.”

List of restaurants:

- Adrift Burger Bar, Mobility District

- Alif Café by Farm2Table, Mobility District

- Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Jubilee Park

- Baron, Al Wasl

- Bread Ahead Bakery & School, Mobility District

- Café Milano, Mobility District

- Canvas by Coffee Culture, Opportunity District

- Gastro Roots of Hungary, Hungary Pavilion

- Jubilee Gastronomy, Al Wasl

- Kojaki, Opportunity District

- Kutir, Opportunity District

- Long Chim, Mobility District

- Mudra, Sustainability District

- Rising Flavours, Jubilee Park