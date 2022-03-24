Expo 2020 Dubai: Free entry to AR Rahman concert announced for all valid ticket holders

The legendary Indian composer is performing today at Jubilee Park

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 2:03 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced free entry to AR Rahman's concert for all visitors with a valid ticket.

Rahman is performing at 7pm today, March 24, at Expo’s Jubilee Park alongside a talented line-up that includes singers Udit Narayan and Daler Mehndi.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Expo 2020 Dubai urged visitors to arrive early due to popular demand. "This concert will be on a first-come, first-serve basis," the tweet said. Tickets to the Expo are available through the website.

With just seven days left until the world fair concludes, visitors are rushing to make the most of Expo 2020 Dubai. The world fair recently celebrated a milestone 20 million visits, while many individual pavilions, including India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have recorded over a million visits.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers have passed 197 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available via Live@Expo, as well as extensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.

A spectacular closing ceremony will be held on March 31, which will feature top entertainment and honour teachers and students.