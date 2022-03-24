Expo 2020 Dubai: Free entry to AR Rahman concert announced for all valid ticket holders

Alt-pop duo Neon Dreams and award-winning singer-songwriter Marie Mai performed live
Expo 20204 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai has announced free entry to AR Rahman's concert for all visitors with a valid ticket.
Rahman is performing at 7pm today, March 24, at Expo’s Jubilee Park alongside a talented line-up that includes singers Udit Narayan and Daler Mehndi.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Expo 2020 Dubai urged visitors to arrive early due to popular demand. "This concert will be on a first-come, first-serve basis," the tweet said. Tickets to the Expo are available through the website.
With just seven days left until the world fair concludes, visitors are rushing to make the most of Expo 2020 Dubai. The world fair recently celebrated a milestone 20 million visits, while many individual pavilions, including India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have recorded over a million visits.
Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers have passed 197 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available via Live@Expo, as well as extensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.
ALSO READ:
A spectacular closing ceremony will be held on March 31, which will feature top entertainment and honour teachers and students.
Alt-pop duo Neon Dreams and award-winning singer-songwriter Marie Mai performed live
Expo 20204 days ago
Dubai committed to sharing expertise after successful hosting of Expo 2020, says Dubai Crown Prince
Expo 20204 days ago
Carmelo Zappulla is the designer of the Forest of Intelligence at Spain Pavilion.
Expo 20204 days ago
It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 20204 days ago
Visitors say the mega fair, which comes to an end on March 31, was truly was a shining example of coexisting peacefully
Expo 20205 days ago
Ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors flocked to the open-air Sameem pavilion to celebrate the spiritual night
Expo 20205 days ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20205 days ago
Leaders discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and promote greater business, trade and investment cooperation
Expo 20205 days ago