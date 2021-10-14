Expo 2020 Dubai: France pavilion receives nearly 80,000 visitors in 10 days

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
France’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion is off to a great start, receiving nearly 80,000 visitors in the first 10 days of the mega event.
A press statement issued on Thursday said a total of 79,559 people visited France’s pavilion from October 1 to 10.
Earlier, Expo 2020 Dubai had announced 411,768 ticketed visits in its first ten days since its inauguration on October 1.
The statement said the fast-queue system at the France pavilion is working at its best, and the waiting time never exceeds 10 minutes -- with respect to the sanitisation measures that are required.
It said visitors can also enjoy a luminous experience on the outdoor terrace at night. The nomadic models Tank designed by Cédric Ragot, La Hutte designed by Matali Crasset, and Lampiok designed by Stéphane Joyeux spread a light that adapts to the time of the day.
Located in the Mobility District of the World Expo, the France pavilion is intended to be a place of emulation, reflection and inspiration for international visitors. For six months, it will offer a rich visitor experience whose slogan is, “France, Lightspeed Inspiration," which reflects its ambition and programme.
The pavilion takes visitors on an experience highlighting unique and daring French innovations and creations in all the fields that have made the history of humanity a journey of progress: science, research, technology, arts, crafts, and education.
