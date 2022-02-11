Expo 2020 Dubai: Food festival to feature live entertainment, limited-edition menus

UAE is the only non-Commonwealth country the baton is visiting.
Expo 20201 day ago
Food lovers can rejoice - Expo 2020 Dubai's month-long food festival is bringing a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines.
From a BBQ bonanza to a culinary voyage around the world, Expo 2020 Dubai is inviting visitors to indulge in some fantastic offers for foodies.
The two week-long extravaganza showcases chef talents with tantalising limited edition set menus at exceptional rates.
Try the very best Expo has to offer with casual eateries offering two-course lunch menus for Dh95 or three-course menus for Dh150. Get a taste of unmissable fine food restaurants offering two-course lunch menus for Dh125 or three-course dinner menus for Dh250. Prebook via the EatApp 48 hours in advance, dine in and receive a free Season Pass Finale ticket.
Dates: February 14-27
While the days are cool, enjoy the smell of wood smoke and relish in lip-smacking BBQ food.
The BBQ bonanza will host a variety of outstanding homegrown and international chefs with individual pitmaster skills. Expect smokehouse menus from Alkebulan The African Dining Hall, The Hill Country Barbecue Market, The Local Farm by Mattar Farms and plant based options from Just Vegan, to name a few.
With live entertainment all week and fun-filled activities for kids, there’s something for everyone.
Dates: February 18 to March 6
The easiest way to travel on a culinary voyage, hunt for hidden gems and explore unique dishes from around the globe. Pick up your essential travel document, the Expo Foodie Passport, and collect stamps as you eat your way around the world.
Dates: February 21 to March 13
ALSO READ:
UAE is the only non-Commonwealth country the baton is visiting.
Expo 20201 day ago
The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK National Day celebrations at the Expo site
Expo 20202 days ago
The pavilion uses architectural spaces to communicate the story of Qatar – blending heritage and culture with advanced modern technologies.
Expo 20202 days ago
Recently, football star Ronaldo enthralled visitors at the world fair.
Expo 20202 days ago
Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Expo 20202 days ago
UAE based international and local artists display their creative pursuits that herald nation's future prospects.
Expo 20202 days ago
The Dh45 ticket was previously available only on weekdays.
Expo 20202 days ago
The Dubai Ruler also visited the Dutch Pavilion.
Expo 20202 days ago