Expo 2020 Dubai: Food festival to feature live entertainment, limited-edition menus

The month-long culinary celebration delivers a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 1:52 PM

Food lovers can rejoice - Expo 2020 Dubai's month-long food festival is bringing a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines.

From a BBQ bonanza to a culinary voyage around the world, Expo 2020 Dubai is inviting visitors to indulge in some fantastic offers for foodies.

Expo Restaurant Week

The two week-long extravaganza showcases chef talents with tantalising limited edition set menus at exceptional rates.

Try the very best Expo has to offer with casual eateries offering two-course lunch menus for Dh95 or three-course menus for Dh150. Get a taste of unmissable fine food restaurants offering two-course lunch menus for Dh125 or three-course dinner menus for Dh250. Prebook via the EatApp 48 hours in advance, dine in and receive a free Season Pass Finale ticket.

Dates: February 14-27

BBQ Festival at Festival Garden

While the days are cool, enjoy the smell of wood smoke and relish in lip-smacking BBQ food.

The BBQ bonanza will host a variety of outstanding homegrown and international chefs with individual pitmaster skills. Expect smokehouse menus from Alkebulan The African Dining Hall, The Hill Country Barbecue Market, The Local Farm by Mattar Farms and plant based options from Just Vegan, to name a few.

With live entertainment all week and fun-filled activities for kids, there’s something for everyone.

Dates: February 18 to March 6

Dine Around the World

The easiest way to travel on a culinary voyage, hunt for hidden gems and explore unique dishes from around the globe. Pick up your essential travel document, the Expo Foodie Passport, and collect stamps as you eat your way around the world.

Dates: February 21 to March 13

