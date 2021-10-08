Expo 2020 Dubai: Flamenco singer Miguel Poveda to perform at Spain pavilion

Dubai - The Spain pavilion's cultural programme features more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances

Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021

The Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will kickstart its cultural programme on Friday with a performance by the flamenco singer Miguel Poveda, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage.

Poveda, with more than 14 albums and many awards, will sing a song with Yemeni artist Arwa.

The Spanish star has been awarded the ‘National Music Prize’ (2007); the ‘Music Culture Prize in Catalonia’ (2011); the ‘Medal of Andalucia’ and the ‘Chair of Flamencology prize’.

The Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural programme with 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances.

The performances will take place both in the Spain pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Earth Stage) as well as two performances in the framework of the Sharjah Book Fair, in which Spain is the Guest Country of Honour.