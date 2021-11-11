Expo 2020: Dubai firm gifts free tickets to 2,500 employees

All UAE-based workers to get day pass to exhibition

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 4:06 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 4:07 PM

A company in Dubai has announced that it will be giving away free tickets to Expo 2020 to all its employees.

International public services firm Serco Middle East says it will be gifting all its 2,500 UAE-based employees a day pass to enable them to live the experience of the world's greatest exhibition.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: "Expo 2020 Dubai is such a monumental event in the history of the UAE, and we wanted our members to live this unique experience, explore the different offerings and discover the opportunities EXPO 2020 Dubai has to offer."

According to a statement, the initiative comes as a reward for the company's employees' "hard work, commitment, and dedication over the past 18 months."

"This is also a chance for them to witness world-class services, from advanced technology and innovation to top-notch customer experience, that will put the region on the map," said Malem.