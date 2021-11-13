Expo 2020 Dubai: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to visit India pavilion

The structure with metamorphosing exterior walls crossed the 300,000-footfall mark to become one of the most visited pavilions

Photo: Supplied

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 11:54 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 12:02 PM

The Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to visit the Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Saturday, November 13.

In an official press statement, the India pavilion also announced that Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri will address an oil and gas roundtable next week.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded 300,000 visits since the Expo opened on October 1.

The pavilion was inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal.

“The huge interest of visitors in India pavilion is a sign of confidence in India’s resilience and opportunities, besides the vibrant culture of the country, which is in full display in different state weeks being held in the pavilion,” said Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India to Dubai and deputy commissioner-general of India at Expo 2020.

He added, “The pavilion has been visited by 31 country delegations, and 175 high-profile visitors have also graced it with their visit. With this, 199 G2B and B2B meetings have taken place at the pavilion along with the start-up pitching sessions. It is a matter of great satisfaction that 15 foreign institutional investors have already committed to funding start-ups.”

Several business sessions and conferences pertaining to the investment opportunities were organised by the states of Gujarat, Karnataka and Ladakh in October. The pavilion also organised several cultural activities during the festive season, especially for Dusshera, Navratri and Diwali celebrations.

What’s happening at the pavilion in November?

In November, the India Pavilion is hosting a series of business and cultural activities from Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra on a global pedestal.

“These state-specific weeks are holding many engaging activities displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities. While renewable energy, space and housing and urban affairs sectors have already seen policymakers and business leaders participating in the interactive sessions at the pavilion, oil and gas and textiles are two sectors to showcase India’s capabilities during this month,” said Dr Puri.

Bilateral conferences including the India-GCC Business conference, which was held this week, are also one of the major attractions of the India Pavilion engagements.

“Rajasthan week is currently on at the pavilion and will be followed by the Maharashtra week. Along with the cultural diversity and vibrancy, India’s innovative capability is also in full display with a special focus on startups — Karnataka and Telangana startups have received immense attention of the investors already. It is a blend of culture and business opportunities that is attracting the visitors to the India Pavilion,” said Dr Puri.

Events in December

The month of December will see participation from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and key sectors like electronics and information technology, energy conservation, environment and sustainability, higher education and skills, tribal affairs, spices and tourism.