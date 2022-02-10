The Dubai Ruler also visited the Dutch Pavilion.
Large crowds of people are eagerly awaiting The Duke of Cambridge Price William’s arrival to Expo 2020 Dubai to kickstart UK National Day celebrations.
Decked in their national colours, British expatriates were seen holding miniature UK national flags outside the UK pavilion at Expo 2020. A red carpet has been laid out for the Prince outside the UK pavilion.
The British flag was hoisted inside the Expo's Al Wasl Plaza at 11 am.
The UK is set to promote the nation’s blockbuster year of sport and cultural events at Expo 2020 Dubai on its National Day.
As part of the Birmingham 2022 showcase at Expo, the Queen’s Baton Relay will attend UK National Day alongside The Duke of Cambridge to bring together Commonwealth nations attending the world fair in anticipation of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Earlier today, the UK royal met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and school children at Abu Dhabi's Jubail Mangrove Park to discuss sustainability and plant saplings.
