Expo 2020 Dubai ends today: Woman visits world fair despite losing her brother yesterday

Two friends from the Philippines wear dresses made from recycled materials to champion the cause of sustainability

Rosie Villa (L) and Marissa Postre (R) wear dresses made from recycled materials. Photo: Nandini Sarkar

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 7:31 PM

41-year-old Rosie Villa is smiling at all Expo guests trying to click a photograph with her on the final day of Expo.

While many are flocking to her for the unique outfit that she is sporting, a recyclable dress made from white tissues, there is a special reason why she chose to wear this achromatic colour.

“It’s a colour used in funerals and mourning rituals. My initial outfit was red trousers and a white top. But last night, I received the news that my sibling (brother) passed away in the Philippines. That’s when I decided to completely change the outfit to white, literally in one day. This morning was his burial, but I’ve still come to the Expo,” says Rosie fighting her tears back as she struggled to smile.

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor. Photo: Nandini Sarkar

“Today is the last day of the mega fair, and we should make the most of it. My brother passing away cannot be the reason for me not to be happy. This was his destiny. He is happy wherever he is, and I am trying to be happy here too. The Expo, to me has been a spectacular experience. It’s truly multicultural. As for the crown that I am wearing, it is made of a hanger, I turned it around, bent it and put wrapping papers on it. We are trying to show people how creative we can get with confidence if we put our mind to something. After all, that’s what Expo 2020 is all about — overcoming challenges. We have been coming here every day for the past few weeks,” explains Rosie, who works as a nanny with a Columbian family.

Marissa Postre wears dress made from recycled materials. Photo: Nandini Sarkar

Accompanying her was her 64-year-old friend, who looked glorious in a red gown made of Ali Cafe sachets. While Marissa Postre has always been a champion of eco-friendly materials, she has also endeavoured to create nine pairs of recycled clothes.

ALSO READ:

“The other clothes I’ve made earlier are from paper, spoons, bottles, and cups. The inner lining of this dress is made of rice sacks. It took me five days to prepare this outfit. The family where I work (Sir and Ma’am), love drinking Alif Café. So, I have collected the coffee wrappers and have prepared this outfit with them. Whenever I would feel homesick, I would make this. It helps you distract yourself from negative feelings and clear your head as you go along. Dubai Expo 2020 has also been a great motivator. It’s a place of innovation and ideas. It has helped people like us to tap into our simple skills and showcase to the world what we can do at our level.”

“Today, I am happy and sad both. It was an incredible show for six months. I am sad to bid it goodbye. But I am also confident the UAE will come up with something new. I am thankful to the UAE for making this so memorable for us, and this has helped us understand other cultures as well,” added Postre.