Expo 2020 Dubai ends today: Special closing day stamp for visitors; here's how to get it

The world fair is set to close today on a high note with memorable performances.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 12:17 PM

Some visitors got over 100 stamps and some got stamps of nearly all the pavilions in their Expo 2020 passport. To end the Expo 2020 Dubai in a memorable way and bid goodbye to the mega event, visitors can now get the exclusive Expo 2020 Dubai closing stamp on March 31.

The special closing stamp can be collected at Thematic Pavilions and the Family, Visitor Centres, Concourses – Majlis, Expo explorer stations.

Today is also the last chance to collect the special edition white passports.

Expo 2020 lined up amazing experiences for its final month and it treated its loyal visitors to the mega fair with a special limited-edition white passport.

Visitors who collected 100 or more pavilion stamps on their yellow passports were eligible for the unique memorabilia.

The exclusive white passport is available to visitors after presenting the yellow passport inside any visitor centre.

The special passports for the Expo were first launched at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then, it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors as they get a stamp from every pavilion they visit.

Each of the Expo's 200-plus pavilions has a stamp to offer visitors, with a few special stamps cropping up along the way.

The stamps has proven to be a popular collectible, with the yellow passport Expo 2020 Dubai's being the biggest-selling item of merchandise.

