Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirati students unveil robot prototype that could build skyscrapers

Nine students from Sheikha Bint Saeed Secondary School, Ajman, were selected to display their creativity

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:10 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:30 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai is providing a platform for budding science enthusiasts to contribute to the field of technology.

Nine students from Sheikha Bint Saeed Secondary School, Ajman, studying in Grade 11, were selected to display their creativity at the Expo during UAE Innovation Week.

"We are very privileged and thankful to Dubai Police and Emirates School Establishment for showcasing our robots at the Fazaa Pavillion,” said Teeb Ratib, who spoke to Khaleej Times on the group's behalf.

The Technology Girls Group, consisting of members Teeb Ratib, Maitha Ibraheem, Maryam Mohammed, Noor Aiman, Moza Khalfan, Amna Tariq, Latifah Ibrahim, Zainab Jawhar and Aysha Hisha, have built several robots and won awards for best creativity and design.

At the Expo, the group displayed a robot prototype that could be used to build skyscrapers in the future. This robot helped them bag the first prize in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Robotic Competition, UAE, in 2019.

“This robot is actually a crane that can lift heavy building blocks automatically or with a controller. This may be very helpful in construction of buildings. We used a Lego block in this prototype version,” said Teeb.

“The robot, with the help of artificial intelligence and its mechanics, can lift the block to the desired height. The number of poles can be added or removed based on the height of the building,” she added.

In 2019, the group was ecstatic to win the first prize and almost got a ticket to Houston, US to represent UAE in robotics. “But sadly, pandemic struck and for 3 years we did not get a chance to go, and the events now are happening is virtual,” she said.

“But we will be coming up with more creative robots and make our participation at the US come true,” she said.

A robot for people of determination

When the pandemic hit, the girls were restricted to their homes. However, that did not hold them back from building another robot.

This is a remote-controlled robot that can help distribute pamphlets, study materials and other such things at our school by maintaining social distancing,” Teeb said.

“Coding can also be done in this to accurately determine the delivery and stops,” she added.

Another reason to build this robot for people of determination and for those affected by Covid-19.“This robot can move 180 degrees and has helped deliver many packages and food in our school,” said Teeb.

“In real life, this robot can be made to use in various aspects such as food delivery, laundry delivery, grocery delivery,” added Teeb.

They are working on many other projects that will continue to make life easier. “Our master and coach Mina Yakub has been overseeing bringing in creativity on all our projects,” she said.

Yakub said that the girls are very determined to contribute to change and sustainability. “It's not only me or the school that are interested in building machines, but these girls are much into it all by their heart,” he informed.

“They have a long way to go and I am sure that their potential will take them places,” he added.

The next prototype

Keeping in mind the UAE's geographical location, the group is now planning to build a prototype for the shipping industry. “Our next project is building a robot that will not only load containers on to the ship but will also help in segregating and sorting the huge containers,” Teeb said.

