Expo 2020 Dubai: Don’t miss the giant slide at Luxembourg pavilion

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Every country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers something cool, and Luxembourg certainly makes an impression with its giant slide.
After exploring the pavilion and discovering fun facts about the European country, visitors can take the slide on their way out. And here's how it goes:
Did you know that some of the steel and glass used to build the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was produced in Luxembourg? All these trivia and more await guests at the pavilion.
Themed ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the pavilion boasts of the country’s openness and dynamism. It showcases how Luxembourg is combining its human, natural, technical, industrial, and financial resources to create a more sustainable future.
Visitors’ journey begins with a few questions displayed on a screen as they wait in the queue to enter the pavilion.
“This is designed to keep visitors engaged and excited as they wait for their turn,” a representative said.
Then, everyone is welcomed by Grand Duke Henri, head of the state of Luxembourg, who appears on a giant screen.
Visitors get to explore the country in five themes, starting with ‘Diversity’. Citizens of over 170 nations reside in the country and 70 screens show expats telling their stories.
The next theme, ‘Connecting’, turns the spotlight on the country’s digital strategy. Guests are then guided to the ‘Sustainable’ theme, where they explore green initiatives, followed by ‘Enterprising’, which highlights advancements in science and telecommunications.
Visitors then watch a seven-minute multimedia show on a curved screen, showcasing the country’s satellite and space projects.
ALSO READ: Solar energy powers Expo delivery vans
The tour ends in an open-air atrium — a replica of Luxembourg’s forest, which embodies the last theme, ‘Beauty’. Then, this is where guests have to make a decision: Take the lift or proceed to the walkway to exit — or slide their way out.
It is, in fact, the first-ever giant slide in the history of World Expo. It is a fun nod to the ‘Schueberfouer’, Luxembourg’s traditional fair which dates back to 1340.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.co
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago