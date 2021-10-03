Expo 2020 Dubai: Don’t miss the giant slide at Luxembourg pavilion

A slide inside the Luxembourg pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Every country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers something cool, and Luxembourg certainly makes an impression with its giant slide.

After exploring the pavilion and discovering fun facts about the European country, visitors can take the slide on their way out. And here's how it goes:

Did you know that some of the steel and glass used to build the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was produced in Luxembourg? All these trivia and more await guests at the pavilion.

Themed ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the pavilion boasts of the country’s openness and dynamism. It showcases how Luxembourg is combining its human, natural, technical, industrial, and financial resources to create a more sustainable future.

Visitors’ journey begins with a few questions displayed on a screen as they wait in the queue to enter the pavilion.

“This is designed to keep visitors engaged and excited as they wait for their turn,” a representative said.

Then, everyone is welcomed by Grand Duke Henri, head of the state of Luxembourg, who appears on a giant screen.

Visitors get to explore the country in five themes, starting with ‘Diversity’. Citizens of over 170 nations reside in the country and 70 screens show expats telling their stories.

The next theme, ‘Connecting’, turns the spotlight on the country’s digital strategy. Guests are then guided to the ‘Sustainable’ theme, where they explore green initiatives, followed by ‘Enterprising’, which highlights advancements in science and telecommunications.

Visitors then watch a seven-minute multimedia show on a curved screen, showcasing the country’s satellite and space projects.

The tour ends in an open-air atrium — a replica of Luxembourg’s forest, which embodies the last theme, ‘Beauty’. Then, this is where guests have to make a decision: Take the lift or proceed to the walkway to exit — or slide their way out.

It is, in fact, the first-ever giant slide in the history of World Expo. It is a fun nod to the ‘Schueberfouer’, Luxembourg’s traditional fair which dates back to 1340.

