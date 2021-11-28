Expo 2020 Dubai: Documentary on inspiration behind mega event's logo unveiled

The 30-minute film which documents the discovery of the logo's ring available for general viewing from Nov 29

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021

A documentary on the ancient international trade centre where the ring that inspired the Expo 2020 logo was found was unveiled at a private screening on Sunday. It will be available for general viewing from November 29 at Expo 2020’s Virtual Expo, Abu Dhabi TV and Dubai TV, and later on the Discovery Channel.

The 30-minute ‘Saruq Al Hadid: Dubai’s Iron Age’ documents the story of how His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai discovered the area – now one of Dubai’s most historical findings – when he spotted thousands of black, man-made rocks on the dunes from a helicopter.

When archaeologists began excavating the site, they found an intricately-designed ring. That ring inspired the design of Expo 2020 Dubai’s official logo, representing the link from the past that is helping to shape the future.

“The story of Saruq Al Hadid links Dubai’s rich past with its exciting, innovative future, showing how people, throughout the ages, can create something truly magical when they work together. This is the message of Expo 2020 and one that, with the help of this fascinating documentary, people from all around the world, from different cultures, will be able to enjoy and learn from, long after Expo 2020 closes its doors," said Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The documentary also showcases the incredible work that Dubai and the UAE is doing in the field of preserving our ancient sites, and how preserving the UAE’s rich and vibrant history allows us to learn from our past and help build a better, brighter future for everyone,” he added.

The documentary is a collaboration between Expo 2020 Dubai, Image Nation and Atlantic Productions.

In addition to exploring the connection between the historic area and Expo 2020 Dubai, the documentary focuses on Dubai’s Iron Age period and the Saruq Al Hadid excavation site, as well as the unique artefacts currently on display at the Saruq Al Hadid Museum.