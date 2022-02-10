Expo 2020 Dubai: Dewa provides 88,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity to electric vehicles

The site has 19 charging stations for visitors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 11:08 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) electric vehicle (EV) green charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai have provided 87,772 kilowatt-hours of electricity for the electric vehicles of visitors to the exhibition during its first three months, with 3,681 charging transactions.

This helped visitors travel approximately 415,000 kilometres in eco-friendly vehicles.

Dewa provides Expo 2020 visitors with 19 charging stations, with five stations each at Opportunity, Sustainability, and Mobility Pavilions, two stations at the Expo 2020 office, and two stations at Enoc’s service station of the future. These EV Green Chargers can simultaneously charge up to 34 electric vehicles at the Expo site.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, praised the Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for using EVs, supporting the wise leadership’s vision to host one of the most sustainable Expos.

“Dewa has allocated Dh4.26 billion to support electricity and water infrastructure projects at the Expo using the latest smart systems. Dewa also provides 19 EV green charger stations for charging electric vehicles in different locations at the exhibition. It also provides Expo 2020 Dubai with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model,” added Al Tayer.

Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of business development and excellence at Dewa, said that Authority provides its EV green charger service to registered customers and non-registered customers, who may avail the guest mode feature at any of the EV Green Charger stations in Dubai.

Dewa has 325 charging stations across Dubai, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

For electric vehicles registered in Dubai, Dewa creates an EV account instantly once the customer registers their vehicle with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Customers can also set up an EV Green charger account on Dewa’s website and smart app, or through the interactive voice response system in the Customer Care Centre, enabling them to use Dewa’s charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration.

Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted 338,833 visitors since the start of Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1, 2021, to the end of December 2021.