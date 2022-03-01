Expo 2020 Dubai: Dewa pavilion welcomes more than 500,000 visitors since October

These smart police station are basically for people living outside the mainland - such as The World Islands.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai received 547,493 visitors from October 1, 2021 to the end of February 2022.
Several local and international officials from public and private organisations have visited Dewa’s pavilion in the Sustainability District. This includes a 40-person Brazilian delegation, many university professors and students, researchers, and stakeholders in different areas of clean and renewable energy.
Visitors praised the sustainable and smart house designed by the FutureHAUS team from Virginia Tech University in the US, which won the first place in the 1st Solar Decathlon Middle East, organised by Dewa in 2018. The sustainable house is cost and energy-efficient and takes the cultural and social environment of the Middle East and the region’s climate into account.
Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai displays its key projects and initiatives, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world; the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power; Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dewa, making DEWA the first digital utility in the world with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage with the expansion in AI and digital services; and the 250MW hydroelectric pumped-storage power plant in Hatta.
At its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dewa is providing a unique and innovative experience for visitors to introduce them to its efforts that contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. it is doing so by pioneering projects and initiatives, especially in clean and renewable energy using the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to redefine the concept of a utility and become the world’s first digital utility.
