Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates milestone 20 million visits

This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:28 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:34 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai reached the remarkable milestone of 20 million visits on Saturday — only five million away from its goal of attracting 25 million visits, the Expo News Service announced on March 19.

According to official numbers, almost 70 per cent of guests who have visited the Expo hail from the UAE. The latest figures also show that children under the age of 18 have visited more than 2.8 million times. This historic achievement will be celebrated later on Saturday, from 8.30pm, with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and spectacular fireworks.

Displaying huge resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, the biggest event ever to be held in the Arab world has combined cultural, educational and entertainment experiences, with 192 countries coming together to showcase the best their nations have to offer.

Commenting on the extraordinary feat, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and group and chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “When we started this journey in 2013, and even before then as we prepared the bid for Expo 2020 Dubai, we had a dream to welcome the world to Dubai and the UAE for an unprecedented global gathering that would live long in hearts and minds.”

“That we have fulfilled this dream is already beyond doubt, but to achieve such a landmark number of visits is a true testament to how the world has responded to what we have worked so long and hard to create,” he said.

“We trust that those millions of people will take their memories back to their families and friends, wherever they are from in the world, to continue the impressive work we have set in motion at Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and commissioner-general of Expo 2020 Dubai said: “The opportunity to safely unite the world in the wake of the pandemic to deliver an experience with real significance is one which we have not taken for granted, and we are thrilled that Expo 2020 Dubai has proved so impressively popular.”

“In the spirit of optimism, millions of visitors and participants have come together, not only to witness and enjoy something truly remarkable but to also work together to drive positive social and environmental impact,” said Sheikh Nahyan.

He added: “Expo 2020 Dubai has demonstrated exceptional capability and agility in achieving a consistently high turnout amid continuing global challenges, and, as we begin our bittersweet countdown to the final curtain, we are proud of the collective efforts of all those involved.”

ALSO READ:

Upcoming events at the Expo include - Water Week – the 10th and final Expo 2020 Dubai Theme Week – running from March 20-26. The Week is part of the Programme for People and Planet, which seeks to explore humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities.

A host of countries from across the planet will celebrate their Expo 2020 Dubai National Days, including Canada (March 19), Pakistan (March 23), South Africa (March 28) and India (March 28), followed by the Honour Day of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos, on March 30.

Expo 2020 Dubai Run 3 brings down the curtain on the hugely successful sporting series on March 26, while a high-quality programme of entertainment and activities will continue during the next two weeks.