Expo 2020 Dubai: AR Rahman's daughter, teen pianist to perform with all-women orchestra

Khatija Rahman will join ensemble to celebrate World Children's Day

By Staff Reporter Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 3:51 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 3:52 PM

Singer Khatija Rahman - composer AR Rahman's daughter - and 16-year-old pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram will strike a youthful note as part of the Firdaus Orchestra, ahead of the ensemble's celebration of World Children's Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 20.

The nostalgic performances will include Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid.

"Children's Day helps me to embrace my inner child. It's nice to have a big celebration like this upcoming performance," Khatija Rahman said ahead of the show, which starts at 1500 in Jubilee Park.

Firdaus Orchestra is an all-women ensemble led by Academy and Grammy Award-winning musical composer AR Rahman. It comprises musicians of 23 nationalities and ages, ranging from 16 to 51, demonstrating how music is accessible to and for everyone, with the additional stars highlighting the importance of inspiring future talent.

Khatija Rahman believes the Firdaus Orchestra celebrates diversity and breaks down gender stereotypes.

"It is a ground-breaking orchestra, and there need to be more initiatives like this so we can see more women bridging the gender gap in roles such as producers, sound engineers, composers, directors and in technical fields," she says.

Lydian Nadhaswaram is really looking forward to his first performance with the orchestra.

"I think the performance will be a great inspiration for many people to see, particularly children – I'm really excited to be playing with a symphony orchestra," he said. "Expo 2020 recognises a lot of talent and represents a lot of opportunities and exposure for youth, including me."

Expo ticket-holders who want to attend the orchestra's performance are advised to arrive early. Due to limited capacity at the venue, access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expo tickets can be purchased online at www.expo2020.com.