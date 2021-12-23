Expo 2020 Dubai: AR Rahman wows crowd in first live concert in 2 years

The performance featured some of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions

Thu 23 Dec 2021

Academy and Grammy award-winning composer AR Rahman performed a special concert with a host of other Indian stars at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The performance, which took place at Jubilee Park, saw the musician performing live for the first time in almost two years and featured some of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions.

According to an Expo 2020 Press note, AR Rahman said ahead of the concert: “It feels really special to come back for this Expo 2020 performance with some of my favourite singers and instrumentalists to play three decades of my music.”

The concert brought the music maestro together with the legendary Hariharan; music director Ranjit Barot; Indian actor and musician Andrea Jeremiah; popular playback singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Shweta Mohan and Rakshita Suresh; and rappers Blaaze and Shivang.

The maestro had earlier told Khaleej Times in an interview that he is “super impressed” by how Dubai has pulled off the Expo despite the challenges and delays caused by the pandemic.

“I have been seeing the (Expo) site for almost two years. I have been here, coming in and out. Even though we had setbacks... the whole world had setbacks… still they were doing this… They have got the whole infrastructure set and the blueprint ready on how to do things. I am super impressed. I am enjoying my time here,” Rahman said.