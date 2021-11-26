Expo 2020 Dubai: Alicia Keys to debut new double album, dazzle crowd with upbeat hits

The Grammy Award winner will be the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Night series

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 2:38 PM

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will have an exclusive chance to hear a few of Alicia Keys' songs from her upcoming double album titled 'Keys'.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner will be the first international artist to perform as part of Expo 2020 Dubai's illustrious Infinite Night series. Keys will perform from the heart of Al Wasl Plaza on December 10.

The global live-streamed show celebrates 20 years of outstanding musical success for just one night. Guests can expect dazzling new arrangements of Keys’ biggest hits, as well as new material from her highly anticipated new double album.

Aligned with Expo’s subtheme of Opportunity, which strives to unlock the potential of individuals and communities to shape the future, Keys’ concert promises to deliver uplifting messages with a human touch.

The mesmerising ‘phygital’ show experience will benefit from state-of-the-art entertainment technology at Al Wasl Plaza and a stunning sound system, to be experienced live by millions around the world.

Keys said performing at the Infinite Nights series is going to be "an incredible experience".

"I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album ‘Keys’ with the world. ‘Keys’ is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us! It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you," she said.

Audiences can look forward to an exciting live show featuring Alicia’s classic songs as well as a glimpse into the Keys double album.

Side A’s ‘Originals’ features Alicia’s much-loved piano sound, while side B’s ‘Unlocked’ creates a whole new perspective, turning it up a notch with more intense, upbeat sounds in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of love and life.

Lubna Haroun, vice-president, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “After the incredible success of our Arab artists in October and November, we are excited to bring Alicia Keys to Expo 2020 to headline our Infinite Nights series.

"Expo 2020 and Alicia share the belief that people’s creativity and diversity should be celebrated, that everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and shine. We are looking forward to a show that inspires and delights our audiences.”

Keys will perform at 10pm UAE time. Visitors who wish to attend the concert are advised to arrive early.

The concert will also be live-streamed globally on www.virtualexpodubai.com, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo TV on YouTube, Facebook and Oculus (VR).